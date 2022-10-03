Vyve Broadband gets behind FCC's ACP

RYE BROOK, NY – Vyve Broadband, pioneers in bringing game-changing internet technology to traditionally underserved communities, announces it is participating in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides a credit of up to $30 per month ($75 on Tribal lands, which includes nearly all of Oklahoma) towards the cost of high-speed internet access for eligible low-income households. Eligible households can apply Vyve's ACP credit to internet plans ranging from 105Mbps to Vyve Gig, where available.

Vyve believes that access to information, literature, scholarly articles, arts and sciences, entertainment, politics, and people (among many others) are the building blocks of opportunity. Vyve continues its founding mission to provide essential high-speed internet services to traditionally underserved communities, regardless of location or socioeconomics.

To learn more about Vyve's ACP program, call 855-734-VYVE (8983) or visit www.vyvebroadband.com/acp.

