Vyve Broadband expands deal with OpenVault

HOBOKEN, N.J. – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and SaaS technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Vyve Broadband, a leading communications services provider primarily serving rural communities in 16 states.

Under the agreement, Vyve will expand their use of OpenVault's cloud-based solutions and tools into newly acquired markets. The agreement extends the long-standing relationship between Vyve and OpenVault, which continues to focus on identifying and truly understanding usage behavior patterns as well as driving customer education, engagement and satisfaction.

OpenVault