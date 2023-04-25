VodafoneZiggo partners to boost its video guide

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – Media Distillery, a leading provider of AI-enabled video analysis solutions for the video entertainment industry, announces that the Netherlands' largest multiservice provider, VodafoneZiggo, has implemented EPG Correction Distillery to improve the user experience for its nearly 4 million video subscribers. VodafoneZiggo is a joint venture between Vodafone Group and Liberty Global.

EPG Correction Distillery was rolled out on the service's 40 most popular TV channels during the first quarter of 2023. As a result, viewers are secured from missing the start or end of their favorite programmes and can enjoy a more harmonious viewing experience that is similar to OTT experiences. Watching TV content in replay is therefore more enjoyable, while VodafoneZiggo benefits from improved customer satisfaction.

EPG Correction Distillery is fully integrated into Liberty Global's next-generation Horizon 4 technology platform. This multi-year agreement with VodafoneZiggo is the latest roll-out under the framework partnership between Liberty Global and Media Distillery, established in June 2022. Last year, it was announced that Switzerland's largest private telecommunications company Sunrise, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Global, implemented Media Distillery's technology. Telenet, Belgium's largest provider of cable broadband services, has been relying on Media Distillery technology since 2018. Liberty Global is the majority shareholder in Telenet.

EPG Correction Distillery has become a recognizable trademark of Media Distillery; it resolves one of the most common problems facing super-aggregators and the broader TV industry – namely the discrepancy between the actual and scheduled EPG start and end times of TV shows. By analysing broadcast content in real-time and across multiple channels, EPG Correction Distillery instantly detects the actual start and end times of the programmes, and adjusts the EPG margins accordingly.

VodafoneZiggo also benefits from the partnership between Media Distillery and Gracenote, the content solutions business unit of Nielsen. EPG Correction Distillery is fully integrated with existing EPG schedules, affording operators greater efficiency by way of a single pre-integrated API and enabling users to enjoy better content navigation.

The award-winning Media Distillery system uses Deep Content Understanding to automatically identify and label features in audiovisual media. TV service providers can leverage this to enhance the presentation of programmes and deliver better viewing experiences. Over 30 million homes worldwide are enjoying superior UX thanks to Media Distillery technology, whose customer base includes major operators such as Vodafone, Altice, Liberty Global, NOS and VTR Chile.



