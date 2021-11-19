"
Cable Tech

Vodafone taps Technicolor for new DOCSIS 3.1 gateways with Wi-Fi 6

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/19/2021
Comment (0)

ATLANTA – Technicolor Connected Home and Vodafone have announced plans to deploy next generation DOCSIS 3.1 gateways with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities throughout Germany in 2021. This anticipated rollout of customer premises equipment (CPE) further solidifies the strong collaboration between the two companies which began in 2019 with the deployment of Technicolor DOCSIS 3.1 gateways equipped with Wi-Fi 5.

"This announcement marks another achievement in the successful partnership with Vodafone which supports multiple initiatives for improving the consumer experience related to connectivity. Germany is one of the leading and most sophisticated markets for connected-home technology in Europe, and as such German consumers have embraced DOCSIS 3.1 and the associated high quality broadband services to the home. The pandemic has been an accelerator for end users that require improved in-home wireless access through Wi-Fi 6 technology," said Giovanni Tumino, Vice President, Technicolor Connected Home, UK Ireland, Central South Europe, and EMEA Distribution.

The disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand in Germany for advanced broadband services. Despite supply chain challenges over the past year, Technicolor has been able to deliver the CPE that Vodafone has requested to meet the best-in-class requirements of German households. This has been possible because of close and constructive collaboration that has taken place with key players throughout the ecosystem.

Read the full announcement here.

Technicolor

