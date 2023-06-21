Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Vodafone says DAA delivers big power and space savings

News Analysis

CABLE NEXT-GEN EUROPE 2023 – The distributed access architecture (DAA) is poised to help cable operators boost the performance of their hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks and serve as a stepping stone to DOCSIS 4.0.

But another big – and perhaps less publicized – benefit of DAA is unlocking huge power savings by distributing key elements of the network toward the edges while also vastly reducing the amount of hardware that needs to be powered in headends and hubs.

(Source: Rancz Andrei/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Rancz Andrei/Alamy Stock Photo)

Those power savings are significant, Tino Muders, an exec with the fixed access center of excellence at Vodafone, said today at an annual Light Reading-hosted event focused on tech advancements in the European cable/telecom industry.

Triggered by an energy crisis in Europe surfacing last year that made every saved kilowatt hour count, Vodafone, in partnership with Intel, undertook an initiative to develop a methodology that enabled the operator to analyze the power savings it is seeing with DAA and alongside with the deployment of virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) systems powered by software running on off-the-shelf servers. The study stood those results against the power consumption and space requirements of Vodafone's legacy integrated CMTS (iCMTS) chassis.

Vodafone had a good sense about the energy consumption benefits, but had no firm evidence to point to, Muders explained.

The study results were eye-opening. Vodafone's gen-one vCMTS, which is appliance-based, was shown to be about 28% more power-efficient than the iCMTS. Power efficiencies shot up to 39% using an emerging gen-two vCMTS that employs a cloud-native architecture.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Vodafone)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Vodafone)

Broken down further, Vodafone generated 59 watts per gigabit with its iCMTS, compared to 57 watts (-4%) with its gen-one vCMTS and 29 watts (-50.1%) with its gen-two vCMTS.

Notably, Vodafone's power consumption study excluded legacy video infrastructure, since that will remain in place as the company moves to phase out its iCMTS architecture. Muders said Vodafone expects to see further power savings as the operator switches off legacy video platforms that include edge QAMs devices.

Tied in, Vodafone is also seeing big savings in physical infrastructure space and associated capital expenditures with the new distributed architecture. Muders said the DAA/vCMTS combo has been shown to reduce headend rack space by 28x and cut capex by more than 40%, while delivering more capacity.

And the requirement of rack units per service group is also being slashed under the distributed architecture. While an integrated CMTS takes up nearly four rack units per service group, that figure plummets 96% to just 0.14 of a rack unit per service group with the gen-one vCMTS, and drops 97% to 0.12 of a rack unit per service group with the gen-two vCMTS, Muders explained.

More improvements to come

Muders also expects Vodafone to see further benefits with the use of programmable vCMTSs and software tools that will enable the company to adjust CPU capabilities based on the actual traffic flowing through the network over the course of a day.

Vodafone, which is currently running such scenarios in the lab, is seeing 25% more power savings per server with those emerging capabilities.

"This is not the end of it," Muders said, noting that software-based ecosystems will also help Vodafone take advantage of faster innovation cycles than what was seen with purpose-built hardware.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE