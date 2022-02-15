Vodafone rolls out CommScope's DOCSIS 3.1/Wi-Fi 6 gateway

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, announced today that Vodafone Germany will deploy its Touchstone TG6442 DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways to deliver Wi-Fi 6 performance to millions of subscribers.

With today's news, Vodafone Germany will improve its customers' in-home Wi-Fi connections and deliver faster broadband speeds with lower latency, enabling reliable ultra-HD video over Wi-Fi and other delay sensitive applications. It will also provide their customers with the ability to connect more devices to their home network.

Launched by Vodafone Germany in January 2022, the TG6442 gateway supports high split to meet the demand for increased upstream capacity for applications such as video conferencing, with a switched diplexer for flexible deployment. The TG6442 gateways feature RDK-B software, enabling Vodafone Germany to improve in-home consumer applications to its large customer base.

CommScope