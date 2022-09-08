Virgin Media O2 CTO Jeanie York joins Falcon V Systems’ supervisory board

GDYNIA, Poland – Falcon V Systems, a Polish joint venture developing software solutions for Open DAA with three principal shareholders – VECTOR Group, Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) – announced the appointment of Jeanie York as a new member of the company’s supervisory board.

In the position, York will become a valuable European multiple system operator representative, accelerating the company’s effort to deliver software ecosystem solutions that leverage virtualization and process automation. As chief technology officer for Virgin Media O2, she leads the operations and engineering IT team focused on converging fixed and mobile service, enhancing the customer experience to benefit from the higher speeds and lower latency.

