LONDON – Virgin Media's gigabit broadband service, Gig1, which provides speeds 22 times faster than the national average, is now available at its lowest ever price.

With average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, Gig1 is the fastest available from a major broadband provider in the UK – 22 times faster than the national average.

Virgin Media recently completed its rollout of gigabit broadband speeds to its entire network of more than 15.5 million homes across the UK and, to celebrate, it has made its Gig1 broadband service available for just £50.99 per month – it's lowest ever price.

The offer, available between Tuesday 25 January and Sunday 6 February, will secure new customers a saving of £198 over the duration of their 18-month contract when signing up for Gig1 solus.

As well as preparing homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow, gigabit speeds enable consumers to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time and on multiple devices.

