Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen BroadbandBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Video's 'great rebundling' nears saturation – study

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/25/2022
Comment (0)

Reflecting trends already being seen by major streaming services such as Netflix and recent flashes-in-the-pan like CNN+, a new TiVo study shows that the "great rebundling" of video services is reaching saturation point.

TiVo's Q4 2021 Video Trends Report (registration required) found that the average number of video services taken have basically flattened out – to an average of 8.9 in Q4 2021 versus an average of 8.8 in Q2 2021.

Broken down further, consumers in the survey had 6.5 paid services (including authenticated "TV Everywhere apps" from their pay-TV providers) and 2.4 free services.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: TiVo Q4 2021 Video Trends Report)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: TiVo Q4 2021 Video Trends Report)

The study, based on a survey of 4,547 adults in US and Canada, found that 20% of respondents believed they had too many services, but a majority (74.3%) said the amount was just right.

SVoD weakness

Once a source of strength, the SVoD sector is showing signs of weakness. While the average user in the survey had 3.5 SVoD services, 25% of total respondents said they are likely to cancel one or more SVoD service in the next six months.

Top reasons for shaving down that number include low usage (37%), price hikes (30%), lack of overall value (26%) and the end of a specific show or series (23%).

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: TiVo Q4 2021 Video Trends Report)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: TiVo Q4 2021 Video Trends Report)

But AVoD (a market that includes free, ad-supported streaming services such as Pluto TV and Tubi) continue to catch on. About 60% of those surveyed said they use at least one AVoD/free service, with the average respondent using 2.4 services in the category.

Overall consumption remains solid, with respondents averaging 4.5 hours per day – led by pay-TV (38%), subscription VoD (31%), advertising VoD (10%) and virtual multichannel video programming distributors, or MVPDs (8%).

The study also shed some light on how consumers are pairing pay-TV with streaming services. The top self-bundle, in addition to the core pay-TV service, included Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and short videos via YouTube.

The second most popular self-bundle tied together pay-TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and short videos from YouTube.

The cord-cutting trend has continued, but a gap has formed between consumers planning to cut the pay-TV cord and actually going through with it.

Only 2% of those surveyed said they canceled pay-TV in the last six months, but 26% said they are planning to cancel pay-TV in the next six months.

Among the top reasons for sticking with pay-TV, 66% said they are simply happy with the service in general, while 32% said they are staying on because of bundles that stitch together pay-TV and broadband.

Some 29% said they didn't think they could fulfill all of their programming needs if they canceled pay-TV and 25% cited pay-TV as their best way to access local programming.

But among those in the group that has cut the pay-TV cord, 66% said they replaced it with a vMVPD (i.e. YouTube TV, Philo, Sling TV and FuboTV), 13% are swapping in AVoD services and 10% are using an over-the-air digital TV antenna.

'Cord-revivers' identified

TiVo's study also identified a group of "cord-revivers" within the pay-TV base – effectively those that have left and returned. About 11% in the cord-cutting crew said they were "likely" to revive the cord.

Within that cord-reviver group, 43% said they'd return if they could get a smaller channel package at a lower rate, and 42% said they might come back if an additional streaming service is bundled in.

Some 35% said they might come back if they were offered an attractive broadband/pay-TV, and 31% could return if they could access the pay-TV service through a streaming app rather than via an operator-supplied set-top/receiver.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
April 26-27, 2022, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE