Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Video strategies vary among independent cable ops

News Analysis

MINNEAPOLIS – THE INDEPENDENT SHOW – Small and midsized cable operators agree that broadband is as important as ever, but the way they are implementing their video strategies is still a mixed bag. While some operators are upgrading to new IP- and app-based services and platforms, others are also partnering with third-party streaming services or, in some extreme cases, exiting the video business altogether.

Variances in those strategies were on display here Monday during a CTO panel that also explored emerging technologies such as AI.

From left to right, NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli moderates a tech panel with Cable One's Ken Johnson, Bluepeak's Cash Hagen and MTCO's Brian Kettman. (Source: Light Reading/Jeff Baumgartner)
From left to right, NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli moderates a tech panel with Cable One's Ken Johnson, Bluepeak's Cash Hagen and MTCO's Brian Kettman.
(Source: Light Reading/Jeff Baumgartner)

Cable One has largely been focused on broadband and commercial services and, for years, has been indifferent about pay-TV losses, which have driven video penetration at the operator to less than 10%.

Meanwhile, Cable One has focused on converting remaining video subs to IP-based video platforms in partnership with TiVo largely to help the operator reclaim valuable spectrum that's been used to deliver legacy QAM-based video service. The "primary driver" there is to apply that reclaimed capacity for high-speed Internet services and to help push out physical plant upgrades, said Ken Johnson, the operator's chief digital and technology officer. Cable One expects to initiate DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrades in 2024.

Bluepeak, an operator that serves portions of states such as North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Oklahoma, is also eager to transition from legacy, QAM-based systems to IP video and reclaim spectrum. That reclaimed spectrum can then be applied to broadband, the primary conduit for streaming.

"Video consumption is at an all-time high, just not provided by us," Bluepeak CTO Cash Hagen said. Internet-delivered streaming "uses a big part of our network that we spend lots and lots of capital on," he added. "There's no going back."

MTCO Communications, a telco serving parts of central Illinois, is wrestling with the idea of reselling third-party streaming services or upgrading to a streaming-based service that could be fed by operator-supplied boxes along with a bring-your-own-device model.

"We think [video] is still important," said Brian Kettman, MTCO's CTO.

Hagen agreed that video remains important as a driver of broadband penetration as well as overall average revenue per user (ARPU). Pay-TV is no longer in the "number one slot," but providing local TV service still resonates in rural areas, he added.

"Local TV is still unbelievably valuable, and margin-positive on a good day," Hagen said.

Eyes on AI

Execs on the CTO panel were more uniform in identifying AI as a future focus.

MTCO is investigating the use of AI. "There's a lot of power there if you know how to harness it," Kettman said.

AI "will have a tremendous impact and remake the industry over time," Johnson said. He relayed a story in which a technician used ChatGPT, with the aid of SCTE and NCTI standards, to help resolve a network issue and then assist with the writing of the associated trouble ticket.

Borrelli said the NCTC is not currently focused on AI technologies but suspects that any future focus will be done as a joint effort. "It screams for a task force," he said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 5G: Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE