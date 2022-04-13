Vevo adds former Univision exec to sales team

NEW YORK – Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today announced the appointment of Greg Osborne as Vice President of West Coast Sales. Osborne most recently served as VP of Network & Digital Sales of West Coast for Univision, where he worked for more than 20 years.

Based out of Vevo's growing LA office, Osborne will oversee Vevo's general market, multicultural and local revenue streams. He will also be part of Vevo's sales leadership educating brands and agencies on optimizing their CTV strategies and multiplatform campaigns.

"I am excited to join a rapidly growing company at the forefront of providing premium CTV entertainment environments for fans and marketers. I have long-admired Vevo as a well-defined brand delivering culturally relevant, personalized experiences and innovative ad solutions. The explosion of CTV viewership combined with Vevo's massive scale and deep engagement with hard-to-reach audiences, make this an incredible opportunity for any marketer seeking growth today," said Greg Osborne, who prior to Univision worked at Cox Communications.

Viewer engagement in CTV has never been more competitive, and Vevo really stands out as the music genre category leader. Vevo's channels benefit from unique viewership habits such as coviewing – or when multiple household members or multiple groups of people watch videos together. Additionally, Vevo's channels are tune-in destinations that do not fall culprit to 'channel flipping' as much as the average CTV channel. Further, Vevo offers unique CTV inventory and exclusive context, giving brands opportunities to show up alongside the most culturally relevant artists of the moment.

As a result of these trends, Osborne joins a Vevo business whose CTV advertising revenue currently represents 50% of Vevo's direct ad revenue, an increase from just 4% at the beginning of 2020. This CTV presence and extensive distribution also pairs well with Vevo's well established online, mobile and social properties for a robust multi-platform presence which platforms and brands alike can benefit from.

