Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Vecima's DAA sales double amid fiber buildouts and HFC upgrades

News Analysis

Purchases of distributed access architecture (DAA) gear focused on new fiber buildouts and upgrades of hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks powered record revenues for Vecima Networks in its fiscal Q3 2023. The supplier of video tech and broadband access gear also warned of some market softness in coming quarters, but retained its growth projections for the longer-term.

Sales of Vecima's "Entra" DAA products notched record revenues of $62.7 million Canadian dollars (US$46.22 million) in the quarter, up 104% year-over-year and up 13% over the prior period. Vecima also pulled down record consolidated quarterly revenues of C$78.3 million ($57.72), up 54% year-over-year.

Vecima said a surge in DAA sales are being fueled by a blend of HFC network upgrades paired with a rise in rural-focused fiber network builds. (Source: Piotr Malczyk/Alamy Stock Photo)
Vecima said a surge in DAA sales are being fueled by a blend of HFC network upgrades paired with a rise in rural-focused fiber network builds.
(Source: Piotr Malczyk/Alamy Stock Photo)

The surge in the DAA segment was driven by Vecima's best quarter ever for distributed optical products supporting scaled rollouts of operator network expansions in rural areas, including government-funded projects, company President and CEO Sumit Kumar said Thursday on Vecima's earnings call.

DAA sales were also spurred by cable operator deployments of DAA remote PHY nodes, products that will enable more capacity on existing DOCSIS 3.1 networks and plant the seeds for future DOCSIS 4.0 deployments.

Vecima said it ended the quarter with 106 "customer engagements" for DAA (60 for cable access and 46 for cable and fiber access), up from 83 in the year-ago period. To date, 50 of them have ordered Entra products, the company added.

Among Vecima's big, recent wins is Charter Communications, which is using the vendor's DAA platform, including its ERM3 remote PHY devices, for the operator's ambitious HFC evolution plan.

Vecima hasn't shed much light on the value of the Charter deal or when it will start to drive dollars through the door, but Kumar reiterated that Vecima gear is expected to be used for a "substantial portion" of Charter's network. Charter's three-year plan calls for about 85% of its HFC network to be upgraded to DAA alongside the use of a virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS), enabling multi-gigabit downstream speeds and initial support for 1-Gig in the upstream.

"We expect our solution will be used for a substantial portion of Charter's footprint-wide cable access network upgrade to DAA," Kumar said.

Lumpy road ahead

Kumar warned that Vecima expects to see some "demand variability" in its fiscal Q4 2023 and into early fiscal 2024 as some customers refine how they are managing their DAA rollouts. Some operators have tended to get ahead of the curve on working capital in response to supply chain constraints seen in prior periods, he said.

"These influences are likely to lead to a soft-term softening in Entra deliveries even as customers increase their planned pace of field deployments," Kumar said. "But overall we expect this to be a relatively short-term transition."

Vecima, he added, expects to see deliveries and customer inventory levels come into better balance in the early part of calendar 2024. He also stressed that there's no change in Vecima's long-term outlook, believing that it's positioned to win more projects and boost the company's market share.

Vecima has seen its share in the cable access market rise in recent quarters. Dell'Oro Group found that Vecima's share of sector revenues rose to 10% in 2022, jumping ahead of Casa Systems' 8%. CommScope retained the top spot, with 37%, followed by Harmonic's 33%.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE