Vecima taps general counsel and corporate secretary

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Canada – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced the appointment of Heather Asher as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective April 11, 2022.

As Vecima's General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Heather will be responsible for providing legal counsel across all matters related to Vecima's commercial business, ethics and compliance, and governance. She is a trusted and proven leader, team builder, and longtime lead legal counsel to growing businesses.

Heather is a graduate of Harvard Law School and brings nearly 15 years of experience to her role as General Counsel at Vecima, specializing in providing counsel and leadership to high-growth technology companies. Prior to its acquisition by Vecima in December 2017, Heather served as Senior Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Concurrent Technology and most recently served as Senior Associate General Counsel at Global Payments.

Vecima Networks