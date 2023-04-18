Vecima notches DAA deal with Taiwan's Kbro

VICTORIA, British Columbia – Vecima Networks Inc. today announced that Kbro, the largest cable operator in Taiwan, has selected its Entra EN2112 Compact Remote PHY (R-PHY) Nodes as part of its Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solution to enable high-speed DOCSIS 3.1 services for its subscribers.

The EN2112 Access Node is a high-density, compact, two-port node that is interoperable with third-party CMTS cores for an open, flexible ecosystem. Supporting architectures that push fiber deeper into the network, the EN2112 enables operators to leverage existing hybrid fiber coax (HFC) network capacity and deliver increased bandwidth to subscribers.

Entra R-PHY nodes will enable Kbro to increase broadband capacity per subscriber, lower capital expenses and operating costs, and increase network performance and overall customer satisfaction.

The Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) portfolio offers a full complement of Remote MACPHY, Remote PHY, and 10G PON Remote OLT solutions for operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, fiber-to-the-home technologies, and proven industry leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise.

