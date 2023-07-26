Vecima notches another remote MACPHY deal

VICTORIA, British Columbia – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that Orion Cable, a California-based service provider that serves San Diego's North County communities, has selected Vecima's Entra® Remote MACPHY bundled solution, providing a cost-effective, and future-proof path to DOCSIS® 4.0 at any scale.VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that Orion Cable, a California-based service provider that serves San Diego's North County communities, has selected Vecima's Entra® Remote MACPHY bundled solution, providing a cost-effective, and future-proof path to DOCSIS® 4.0 at any scale.

Vecima developed the Remote MACPHY bundle to enable smaller cable operators that require 10 or fewer nodes to access the broad advantages of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA). Also included in the bundle is the Entra DV-12 legacy QAM adapter, which enables existing MPEG video QAMs to seamlessly migrate to the DAA environment, and expert planning and deployment from Vecima's Professional Services team. The solution is turnkey and scalable, based on each operator's unique needs.

The Entra SC-2D is a Remote MACPHY node with high downstream and upstream bandwidth, resilient and flexible design, and increased capacity. The node enables higher service tiers, including gigabit services. It's centrally managed and controlled by the Entra Access Controller (EAC), providing simple and intuitive configuration and management of both DOCSIS and Fiber Access nodes.

