Vecima makes Flexible MAC Architecture interoperability claim

VICTORIA, British Columbia – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), a key contributor to the CableLabs Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA) specification, announced today robust interoperability in a multi-vendor, FMA environment. The interoperability was demonstrated at a CableLabs coordinated event and supported by Vecima with currently deployed products.

The entire Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) product portfolio is uniquely positioned for deployment today with investment protection as access networks evolve. With support for high-value, legacy services, Vecima's products have consistently delivered a strong message of interoperability. Vecima was a strong supporter of CableLabs' Remote PHY interoperability events and highlights optical line terminal (OLT) and optical network unit (ONU) interoperability as a key product differentiator for 10G PON deployments.

Vecima's Remote MACPHY platform is deployed across thousands of DOCSIS service groups at operators around the world. Exponentially increasing bandwidth demands see service providers turning to software driven, all-IP Remote MACPHY and DAA to increase the capacity of existing networks, reduce space, and power requirements, and improve signal quality.

Proprietary, end-to-end solutions from single vendors run counter to the deployment speed and flexibility required in today's dynamic service provider environment.

The Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) product portfolio, recently recognized by the Dell'Oro Group as the North America market share leader in Remote MACPHY and 10G EPON Remote OLT solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise. Learn more at vecima.com/solutions/distributed-access.

