Vecima issues updates for DAA and PON platforms

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Canada – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today a new software release for its Entra Remote MACPHY and DPoE (DOCSIS Provisioning of EPON) / 10G EPON (Ethernet Passive Optical Network) Unified Cable Access Solution portfolio of products.

This 10th-deployed software release provides increased network scalability and virtualization, improves usability and network management, improves network capacity, and delivers next-generation video core integration to service providers around the world.

With comprehensive leakage detection support and improved support for high-split RF configurations, Cable Access network operators can provide dramatically enhanced upstream bandwidth up to 1.2 Gbps. This allows for 2 Gbps downstream by 1 Gbps upstream service offerings to business and residential customers across their cable access footprint.

For Fiber Access network operators, Vecima continues to lead the industry in its commitment to interoperability of PON solutions by running more than 400 interop tests with ONT/ONU (Optical Network Terminal/Optical Network Unit vendors in its PON Interoperability Lab. This enables service providers to confidently deploy any ONU with Vecima's PON Optical Line Terminal (OLT) product portfolio, providing 10G services today.

