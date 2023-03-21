Vecima confirms Charter selection for HFC network upgrades

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Canada – Following its prior announcement on March 15, 2023, Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that Charter Communications, Inc. has selected its Entra® Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solution with ERM3 Remote PHY Devices to support its fixed broadband network evolution to 10G. The ERM3 is expected to be used for a substantial portion of Charter's network and to support a growth plan driven by network evolution, expansion and execution.

Vecima's ERM3 Remote PHY Device (RPD) is designed to easily upgrade legacy Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) nodes to DAA and reduce time and cost for service providers while dramatically increasing broadband capacity. The ERM3 RPD is a unique design that allows for direct installation in three of the most widely deployed third-party nodes in North America. Upgrading legacy nodes to DAA allows for substantially improved service quality, lower-cost operations and higher bandwidth for DOCSIS subscribers. When installed in Vecima's previously announced EN9000 Generic Access Platform (GAP) node, higher performance and density can be achieved in a platform that enables ongoing further evolution in capacity and access technologies.

In September 2022, Vecima announced significant market adoption and scale for its Entra Cable Access and Fiber Access products, including its Entra Remote PHY nodes. In addition, Vecima recently announced a revenue record for its Entra DAA portfolio, with strong deliveries in recent quarters.

