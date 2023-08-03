Vantiva appoints supply chain chief

PARIS – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI; OTCQX: TCLRY), a global technology leader in creating innovations that connect people to the content and services they need at home and at work, today announced that Bruno Roqueplo has joined the company as the President of Supply Chain Solutions to oversee the entirety of operations and activities of Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), a division of the company that provides precision manufacturing, product packaging, warehousing, distribution and global logistics.

In conjunction with overseeing all of SCS operations, Bruno Roqueplo will also assist the company to branch into manufacturing microfluidics, an area with strong growth potential, particularly in the field of health and medical diagnostics. Vantiva Precision BioDevices has just completed the extension of its innovation center, positioning Vantiva to develop and manufacture injection-molded polymer microfluidic consumables, in order to meet the demand of growing medical and life science markets.

SCS has the capabilities to solve complex, end-to-end logistics and distribution challenges. The company's network of strategically located, global facilities enables SCS to provide clients in a variety of market segments an access to highly flexible, scalable solutions to meet the demands of seasonal, promotional and fast-moving product cycles. Solutions include value-added supply chain solutions and 3PL services for both business-to-business and direct-to-consumer channels.

Before joining Vantiva, Bruno Roqueplo worked in senior advisor and transition management roles within the construction, logistics and distribution, manufacturing, services and food sectors for companies including Groupe Elen, Deya, Shurgard, Algeco, Suntec Industries, Solice, Castorama, Carrefour and European Food Distribution. With over 30 years of international experience holding CFO and Managing Director positions in the retail, warehousing services and manufacturing sectors, Bruno Roqueplo has extensive expertise in change management.

