Cable Tech

USTC snares Walker and Associates

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/22/2021
EDISON, NJ and WELCOME, NC – USTC Corp, Inc., a leading value-added distributor of telecommunications materials and supply chain solutions, announced today that it has acquired Walker and Associates Inc., the premiere U.S. value-added distributor of telecommunications products and services, from the founding Walker family. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by Cédric Varasteh and backed by Washington, D.C. headquartered global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), USTC Corp is a leading one stop shop for all materials, product design, technical expertise, and value-added distribution of passive and active equipment and tooling from over 750 global suppliers for telecommunications, Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial (HFC), Fiber To The Home (FTTH), Fiber To The x (FTTx), wireless, and data center technologies, as well as supply chain management solutions. USTC Corp is a trusted partner for all technical and logistics expertise with extensive Broadband Fiber Networks capabilities, and an experienced team of over 200 employees with 3 facilities across the U.S.

Founded in 1970, Walker and Associates is a U.S. distributor of network products for over 1,000 broadband providers, including wireline, wireless, utilities, cable TV, government, and enterprise network operators. Walker's extensive range of products from over 400 suppliers enables carriers to deploy broadband, video, data, and voice services to residential, business, and 5G mobile subscribers. Walker delivers communications infrastructure such as Fiber-To-The-Home, fiber access architecture, packet optical networking, fixed wireless, carrier ethernet, switching, routing, and VoIP to an established base of U.S. network operators.

For USTC Corp, this transaction allows it to further expand its footprint and customer base in the United States. USTC Corp has 3 distribution locations – 2 in Edison, New Jersey including its corporate headquarters, with expanded operations in Dallas, Texas. Walker and Associates brings 2 additional locations – Winston Salem, North Carolina and Reno, Nevada. The synergies of a combined USTC Corp and Walker and Associates will leverage superior expertise in global supply chain management and telecom technologies. The combined company's distribution capabilities will support regional and national customers' active and passive equipment needs for network deployments, upgrades, and maintenance.

For Walker and Associates, the transaction provides an expanded portfolio of solutions for its customers, particularly with additional distribution services, increased network infrastructure design capacity, technical services, supply chain management services and logistics outsourcing for telecommunications service providers, critical infrastructure, and rural broadband service providers. The combined company's greater scale and supply continuity will support tight integration timelines during peak construction times.

