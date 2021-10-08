Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

USTC buys Comstar Supply

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/10/2021
Comment (0)

EDISON, N.J. – USTC Corp, Inc., a leading value-added distributor of telecommunications materials, supply chain solutions, and technical expertise announced today that it has acquired Comstar Supply, Inc., a national distributor of outside plant material and equipment for the broadband industry. With this transaction, USTC Corp now operates seven distribution locations in the U.S., with plans to significantly grow its service territory and customer base. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by Cédric Varasteh and backed by Washington, D.C. headquartered global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), USTC Corp is a leading one stop shop for all materials, product design, and value-added distribution of passive and active equipment and tooling from more than 1,000 global suppliers for telecommunications, Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial (HFC), Fiber To The Home (FTTH), Fiber To The x (FTTx), wireless, and data center technologies, as well as supply chain management solutions. USTC Corp is a trusted partner for all technical and logistics expertise with extensive engineering and Broadband Fiber Networks capabilities, and an experienced team of nearly 400 employees.

Comstar Supply was founded in 1994 with the goal of providing the broadband industry with the necessary outside plant materials and tools. Through its distribution centers in Philadelphia, PA and Raleigh, NC, the Company serves a diverse customer base including contractors, broadband and electric utilities, wireline and wireless internet providers, cooperatives, and other CATV companies.

This acquisition as well as the recent acquisition of Walker and Associates allows USTC Corp to continue expanding its customer base and footprint with seven locations for the combined entities across New Jersey (including USTC Corp's headquarters in Edison), North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Nevada. USTC Corp is perfectly positioned to serve customers quicker across the country with greater flexibility and reliability needed to support network deployments, upgrades, and maintenance, while enhancing their supplier relationships.

For Comstar, the transaction provides an expanded portfolio of products and technologies beyond its existing outside plant inventory, and a comprehensive array of value-added solutions including planning, product design, kitting and home delivery, logistics services, as well as engineering capabilities.

Read the full announcement here.

USTC

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE