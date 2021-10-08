USTC buys Comstar Supply

EDISON, N.J. – USTC Corp, Inc., a leading value-added distributor of telecommunications materials, supply chain solutions, and technical expertise announced today that it has acquired Comstar Supply, Inc., a national distributor of outside plant material and equipment for the broadband industry. With this transaction, USTC Corp now operates seven distribution locations in the U.S., with plans to significantly grow its service territory and customer base. The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by Cédric Varasteh and backed by Washington, D.C. headquartered global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), USTC Corp is a leading one stop shop for all materials, product design, and value-added distribution of passive and active equipment and tooling from more than 1,000 global suppliers for telecommunications, Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial (HFC), Fiber To The Home (FTTH), Fiber To The x (FTTx), wireless, and data center technologies, as well as supply chain management solutions. USTC Corp is a trusted partner for all technical and logistics expertise with extensive engineering and Broadband Fiber Networks capabilities, and an experienced team of nearly 400 employees.

Comstar Supply was founded in 1994 with the goal of providing the broadband industry with the necessary outside plant materials and tools. Through its distribution centers in Philadelphia, PA and Raleigh, NC, the Company serves a diverse customer base including contractors, broadband and electric utilities, wireline and wireless internet providers, cooperatives, and other CATV companies.

This acquisition as well as the recent acquisition of Walker and Associates allows USTC Corp to continue expanding its customer base and footprint with seven locations for the combined entities across New Jersey (including USTC Corp's headquarters in Edison), North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Nevada. USTC Corp is perfectly positioned to serve customers quicker across the country with greater flexibility and reliability needed to support network deployments, upgrades, and maintenance, while enhancing their supplier relationships.

For Comstar, the transaction provides an expanded portfolio of products and technologies beyond its existing outside plant inventory, and a comprehensive array of value-added solutions including planning, product design, kitting and home delivery, logistics services, as well as engineering capabilities.

