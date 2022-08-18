Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

US cable snapped up nearly half of net wireless adds in Q2

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/18/2022
Comment (0)

US cable's broadband subscriber growth is flagging in the face of slow housing move activity alongside rising competition from fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) services. But cable's still-early entry into the wireless/mobile sector continues to make progress, effectively serving as a new growth story for an industry badly in need of one.

Granted, cable operators such as Comcast and Charter Communications are tapping into mobile to prop up their high-margin broadband businesses, using mobile bundles to retain and gain broadband subscribers. But cable's current successes in the mobile market are putting pressure on mobile incumbents AT&T, Verizon (which does get some financial benefit from its MVNO relationship with US cable) and, to a lesser degree, T-Mobile.

Cable culls nearly half of net adds

Cable's steady rise in mobile continued into the second quarter of the year, with cable taking nearly half (49.2%) of industry net additions in the period (after adjusting for 3G network shutdowns), according to MoffettNathanson's latest report (registration required) on the mobile sector. Cable's Q2 2022 take was up from about 31.9% in the year-ago period.

MoffettNathanson's analysis also showed that cable took its highest share of gross mobile adds in Q2, at 11.9%. That compared to T-Mobile (30.1%), AT&T (29%) and Verizon (27.8%)

That's helping to put cable's mobile business on a rising trajectory. Comcast, Charter and Altice USA combined to add 694,000 mobile lines in the second quarter, ending the period with 9.12 million.

Click here for a larger version of this image.
Click here for a larger version of this image.

Those numbers are rising even as cable's latest move into the mobile arena – which follows a series of fits and starts and outright exits – remains in the early stages.

WideOpenWest, a competitive cable and fiber overbuilder, has entered the game through a partnership with Reach Mobile (but has yet to release any mobile subscriber numbers). Cox Communications is set to reenter the mix this fall. Meanwhile, Mediacom Communications is threatening to jump into the mobile fray.

Additionally, the newly-named National Content & Technology Cooperative is working on deals to enable hundreds of independent cable operators to get into the mobile business by the fourth quarter of this year.

That activity is setting the stage for significant involvement in mobile by a segment of the market that Wave7 Research analyst Jeff Moore has coined as "junior cable."

The path set by Comcast, Charter and Altice USA could be a boon for other cable ops.

"Cable Wireless offers have been more successful than anyone had expected when they were first introduced," MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett surmised in the report. Of note, it appears that Comcast 's Xfinity Mobile service has reached nearly two lines per home per mobile sub, up from about 1.6 mobile lines per account just a year ago.

While cable's current mobile take of more than 9 million provides a nice round number, the analyst also points that that the figure represents just 3% of the US industry. That's a lot of potential runway.

Consumer interest in cable's wireless options rising

And cable, not typically known for giving consumers the warm and fuzzies, appears to be making a breakthrough in interest with respect to wireless.

Citing data from Navi, a firm that aggregates data on service plans and promos from major postpaid carriers, original equipment manufacturers and large retailers, Moffett points out there's a "clear and growing interest in Cable Wireless as a potential service provider."

To wit, interest share in Comcast's Xfinity Mobile and Charter's Spectrum Mobile among "Find a Plan" users tallied 18% in July 2022, up from 14% in December 2021. Though Navi's customer base presumably over-indexes on budget-conscious consumers, "we still find their data helpful in highlighting certain market trends," Moffett explained.

No easy answers for Verizon and AT&T

And he notes that incumbent mobile players have no choice but to respond to cable's successful move into the market, noting that national carriers have introduced new low-cost plans in recent months. But it's not entirely clear how well that's working, and whether new entry level plans are doing more to keep churn in check than they are to acquire new customers.

"Lower industry growth means a more challenging path forward for all carriers… particularly given the rapid share gains of the cable operators," Moffett wrote. "While Cable Wireless collectively took nearly 700K net adds during the quarter, they would presumably have taken even more had the incumbents’ new basic entry plans not been introduced," Moffett surmised.

More broadly, he argues that there's "no easy answers" for AT&T and Verizon as mobile finds itself in another period of rising competition. Moffett believes Verizon is in the toughest position, and thus downgraded the stock to "Underperform," and cut his price target on Verizon shares to $41, from $55.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE