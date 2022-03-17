Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

US cable holds steady with 29% of mobile adds in Q4

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/17/2022
Comment (0)

Cable's encroachment of the US mobile market stayed strong in the fourth quarter of 2021, as Comcast, Charter Communications and Altice USA combined to add a record 697,000 mobile lines in the period, ending 2021 with a combined 7.73 million.

Among individual operators, Comcast added 312,000 mobile lines in Q4, for a total of almost 4 million, while Charter tacked on 380,000, for a total of 3.56 million. Altice USA, which intends to turn up the wireless heat this year as it nears a new MVNO agreement with T-Mobile, signed on just 5,000 lines in Q4 2021, bringing its total to 186,000.

Used with permission. Click here for a larger version of this image.
Used with permission. Click here for a larger version of this image.

US cable represented 29.2% of domestic wireless industry phone net adds in Q4 2021, according to a new report (registration required) from MoffettNathanson. That result was slightly down from 30.5% in the year-ago period, and well ahead of the 20.9% culled in Q3 2021.

MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett noted that he's seen increased "promotionality" from Comcast's Xfinity Mobile, though its offers remain modest when compared to those from incumbent mobile operators. Spectrum Mobile's record result followed the launch of unlimited family plan pricing last October.

"We believe these trends will continue as wireless has become a significant strategic focus for Cable operators," Moffett noted. "Both Charter and Comcast expect faster growth in 2022 than in 2021." Meanwhile, Cox Communications is poised to join the mix after winning an important court decision that will enable Cox to launch a mobile service with Verizon as its MVNO partner.

Moffett also views US cable as an alternative to T-Mobile at the low-end of the market, suggesting that T-Mobile will now have to "share" that piece of the market with the MSOs.

In his broader view of the mobile industry, Moffett noted that US incumbent service providers generally lack pricing power, and will be hard-pressed to retain recent subscriber growth in general, and in the face of rising competition from MSOs.

"Much of the industry's growth is already going to cable operators, and among the 'incumbents' only T-Mobile is showing healthy overall metrics," the analyst wrote.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE