Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

US Cable has strong hand in mobile, says Recon Analytics' Roger Entner

11/9/2022

Roger Entner, the founder and lead analyst of Recon Analytics and all-around mobile industry expert, believes cable is well positioned to keep growing the mobile side of its business.

"When you look at cable, they're coming in with a very attractive price position – we give you wireless and home Internet for the same price that the big guys charge you for wireless alone," says Entner, who recently joined the Light Reading Podcast with editors Jeff Baumgartner and Mike Dano. "And that is a very appealing proposition. They're very consistent."

Indeed, Comcast and Charter Communications have just come off a third quarter in which they added a record 729,000 mobile lines, extending their grand total to 9.61 million. As home broadband subscriber growth slows, mobile has clearly become their new success story.

Altice USA's mobile service, coming way of a new MVNO deal with T-Mobile, has had more limited success, but the operator is still adding mobile lines. Meanwhile, Cox Communications and WideOpenWest have just entered the game, and the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is crafting MVNO deals that will enable its membership of 700-plus independent cable operators and telcos to enter the mobile mix as well.

Entner is also keen on Spectrum One, Charter's new promo that provides attractive 12-month pricing on bundles that tie together home broadband and mobile. "It lasts only a year," Entner said of the promotion, "but it's a really strong decision."

He also shared his thoughts on network and service convergence. It will happen, he predicts, but don't expect it to come about through big waves of M&A in today's regulatory environment.

"The convergence from an experience perspective will happen," he said. "The convergence from an M&A perspective – I think a bunch of people in Washington, DC, have a lot more to say about that than people in Philadelphia, Stamford, Seattle, Baskin Ridge or Dallas."

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few topics discussed during this podcast:

  • An update on Entner's background covering the wireless/mobile industry (1:45)
  • Why he is not surprised at cable's success so far in mobile, given the "very appealing proposition" they offer to the market (03:29)
  • Why Entner believes Charter's new 'Spectrum One' promotion that ties together home broadband and mobile lines is poised for success (5:00)
  • Why he believes cable's growth in mobile still has plenty of runway, and an updated prediction on how much runway remains (6:45)
  • Why history shows that cable ops won't need to adorn their mobile offers with a lot of perks and bells and whistles to attract new customers (9:30)
  • How the cable industry can use Wi-Fi and CBRS traffic offloading not only to drive down MVNO costs, but also to drive more innovation on the product side (18:20)
  • Entner's thoughts on how network and service convergence will take hold, and why he thinks it's unlikely that it will come together through more massive M&A activity (22:50)
  • How millimeter wave and midband spectrum will impact how fixed wireless access (FWA) services can (or might not) scale in urban and rural settings (28:00)
  • Does the smaller, independent segment of the US cable market have a true opportunity to be successful in mobile? (32:00)

    Related posts:

    — Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
    November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
    November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
    November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
    November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
    November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
    November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
    November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
    November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
    November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
    December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
    December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    ZTE’s Wang Quan: Private 5G Network is Accelerating Global Digital Innovation By ZTE
    China Mobile Hubei Partners with Huawei to Build the Industry-Leading Deterministic Uplink Gigabit for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
    Growing 5G in Intelligent Manufacturing: An Insight into Midea's 5G Fully-Connected Factory By Huawei
    True Thailand: Building Optimal-Experience Intelligent Networks, Driving New Growth By Huawei
    Huawei and Port Authority of Thailand Sign MOU on Developing Smart Port Project By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
    Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE