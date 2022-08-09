Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Ulf Andersson appointed CEO of Falcon V Systems

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/8/2022
Comment (0)

GDYNIA, Poland – Falcon V Systems, a global technology innovator for converged access software solutions, announced today the appointment of Ulf Andersson as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st, 2022. In the position, the new CEO will reside in the United States and will focus on further implementing the company's growth strategy.

Ulf Andersson is a global telco veteran with over 25 years of experience, including a wide range of leadership roles, from R&D through product management and partnerships to business development and sales. Most recently, Andersson served as Chief Revenue Officer of Silicon Valley startup MobiledgeX until the company was acquired. Prior to MobiledgeX, he worked at Ericsson as SVP Business Development & Sales for Tier 1 customers.

The new CEO replaces Bartosz Kajut, who led the company in the establishment phase. Bartosz Kajut will stay on as President of Falcon V Systems for a transitional period and will later continue as the board appointee by VECTOR Group, one of the three shareholders in Falcon V Systems, in addition to Liberty Global and Charter Communications.

Falcon V Systems

