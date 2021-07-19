Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Tom Cloonan named interim CTO of CommScope

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/19/2021
Comment (0)

HICKORY, NC – CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, today announced that Morgan Kurk is stepping down as chief technology officer and segment leader of Broadband Networks, effective immediately. Tom Cloonan, PhD, currently chief technology officer of the Broadband Networks segment, has been appointed chief technology officer on an interim basis as the Company evaluates its longer-term strategic requirements of the CTO office.

Dr. Tom Cloonan, who joined CommScope through the ARRIS acquisition, is an industry veteran with a well-established track record of innovative technology leadership. With his extensive experience and contributions to the evolution of modern communications infrastructure solutions, Dr. Tom Cloonan is well positioned to serve in this expanded role.

Chuck Treadway, president and chief executive officer, stated, "Tom brings a wealth of technology expertise, particularly in next generation cable technologies. Prior to his 17 years with ARRIS, Tom spent 17 years at Bell Labs, delivering cutting-edge technologies to telecom providers. His work has resulted in more than 60 patents and over 100 published papers."

The Company also announced today that Ric Johnsen, currently senior vice president of the Converged Network Solutions (CNS) business, will assume leadership of the entirety of the Broadband Networks segment. Mr. Johnsen is an experienced operator with deep industry knowledge across both the active and passive network infrastructure solutions supported by CommScope. He has also led much of the work in the company's design and delivery of advanced virtualized headend solutions, Edge products (Remote PHY and Remote MAC PHY), and PON technologies, and he is very well positioned to lead the segment in delivering the networks of the future.

Read the full announcement here.

CommScope

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3E-Architecture Helps Operators Towards a Value-Centric 5G Evolution By ZTE
AI and Reinforcement Learning Can Help Optimize Massive MIMO Performance By Cellwize
CSPs Can Use AI to Simplify Operations By Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Digital Innovation Is Fueling the New Digital Economy By Huawei
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE