Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

TiVo TVs to debut in North America in 2024

News Analysis

After securing a foothold in Europe, Xperi plans to break into the North American smart TV market next year with models that are powered by the TiVo operating system.

Xperi, TiVo's parent company, has danced around the idea of expanding its smart TV initiative into North America in recent quarters, but confirmed that it will indeed enter the region with TiVo-powered TV next year with multiple TV manufacturing partners.

The decision to pitch TVs equipped with TiVo's platform in North America will pit Xperi against a formidable group of smart TV platform competitors. They include Amazon (Fire TV), Google (Android TV/Google TV), Roku, Samsung (Tizen), LG Electronics (webOS) and Xumo, the national streaming joint venture of Comcast and Charter Communications. Telly, a new player on the scene, is offering free, ad-supported connected TVs.

At CES 2023, Xperi showed off a Vestel-made TV powered by the TiVo OS. Vestel is expected to start selling TiVo-powered TVs in Europe in time for the 2023 holidays. (Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)
At CES 2023, Xperi showed off a Vestel-made TV powered by the TiVo OS. Vestel is expected to start selling TiVo-powered TVs in Europe in time for the 2023 holidays.
(Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)

Xperi's TiVo TV initiative is largely focused on retail, but the company has also looked into a model in which TiVo-powered TVs could be distributed by operator partners. That concept was originally explored by Vewd, the video software company that Xperi acquired in 2022.

Xperi has yet to confirm which TV makers will distribute TiVo TVs in North America, but the company now has three TV partners on board. Following its original TiVo OS integration deal with Hungary-based Vestel, Xperi announced Wednesday that it had signed on Sharp as its second TV partner under a multi-year, multi-million-unit agreement. Xperi has also struck a deal with a third, yet-unnamed TV original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partner to integrate the TiVo OS.

Xperi's deals with Vestel and Sharp are initially focused on the European market, with Vestel expected to start selling TiVo TVs in the region this holiday season. Xperi has not said if Vestel, Sharp or the still-unnamed third TV OEM partner are on board to distribute TiVo-powered TVs in North America.

"I think we're going to end up with multiple players in North America next year," Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner said Wednesday on the company's Q3 2023 earnings call. "And I think that's all I really can say for competitive and strategic reasons."

However that shakes out, Xperi now has three TV OEMS with plans to ship TiVo TV products next year, and the company will have smart TV distribution in both Europe and the US in 2024, he said.

Kirchner said Xperi's expanding TiVo TV strategy is a recognition that some TV brands don't have the resources to develop a platform on their own or are eager to work with the kind of "independent media platform" that his company can provide.

Kirchner has previously predicted that Xperi would have a footprint of at least 7 million TiVo-powered TVs within three years. For now, that prediction is unchanged.

"I think what we laid out is certainly achievable. And I think we'll have more to say on this topic ... as we get a couple of quarters down the way," he said.

Earnings snapshot

Xperi posted revenues of $126.9 million, up 1% from $126.2 million in the year-ago quarter. That was paired with a net loss of $39.36 million, widened from a year-ago loss of -$30.97 million.

Pay-TV revenues, Xperi's largest contributor, reached $58.03 million, down 4%. However, the company signed on seven new service providers for TiVo's IPTV platform, and added more than 150,000 net new subscribers to the IPTV platform during the quarter.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE