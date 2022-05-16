Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Ting Internet to take on Comcast and Verizon in Alexandria

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/16/2022
Comment (0)

Ting Internet will soon bring more broadband competition to Alexandria, Virginia, a market that is home to incumbent operators Comcast and Verizon.

In the wake of a franchise agreement awarded earlier this year, Ting Internet said that construction of a fiber network in Alexandria will commence this summer. Ting said its city-wide fiber network will eventually connect more than 90,000 addresses in Alexandria, a market located just south of Washington, DC.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office Madison Building, in Alexandria, Virginia. (Source: Jon Bilous/Alamy Stock Photo)
The United States Patent and Trademark Office Madison Building, in Alexandria, Virginia.
(Source: Jon Bilous/Alamy Stock Photo)

In January, Ting Internet was reportedly one of four ISPs that made a short list of companies to possibly bring more broadband competition to Alexandria. The other three identified were Lumos Networks, North American Tower Corp. and Shentel. The current plan, which was delayed due to the pandemic, is to complete construction in early 2025. Alexandria engaged with Verizon years ago about expanding its Fios network into the area, but the telco ultimately decided to pass on it, according to the city.

Ting Internet has yet to announce pricing and packaging for Alexandria, but the company expects to provide services and rates similar to other Ting markets, an official said.

In markets such as Fullerton, California, Ting offers no-contract, no-cap 1-Gig residential broadband services for $79 per month, and a 250Mbit/s service for $59 per month. A 1-Gig service for business customers runs $99 per month.

Ting Internet doesn't offer its own pay-TV service. Instead, it recommends services from two virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs): YouTube TV and Dish Network-owned Sling TV.

Growing fiber footprint

The Alexandria deployment will build on Ting Internet's presence in the area, which also includes Charlottesville, Virginia. Ting Internet also serves parts of Centennial, Colorado; Culver City, Encinitas, Fullerton, and Solana Beach, California; Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Rolesville and Wake Forest, North Carolina; Greater Sandpoint, Idaho; and Westminster, Maryland.

Elsewhere, Ting has been selected as an initial anchor tenant on a city-wide fiber network being built by Colorado Springs Utilities. That deployment, set to cover 200,000 serviceable addresses, is poised to be Ting's largest yet. Ting is also set to expand into Aurora, Colorado, and bring fiber-fed broadband services to 130,000 homes located near Ting's existing network in Centennial.

Together, those buildouts should accelerate the growth of Ting Internet's subscriber base in the coming years. The company added 2,300 broadband subs in Q1 2022, ending the period with 27,800 subs and networks passing a grand total of 98,100 serviceable addresses.

Tucows, Ting's parent, posted Q1 fiber Internet service revenues of $9.78 million, up from $5.08 million in the year-ago period. The bulk of the $81.1 million total revenues posted in Q1 were generated from Tucows' domain services unit.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

