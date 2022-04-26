Thomson Broadcast to snap up broadcast gear specialist GatesAir

CINCINNATI, Ohio – GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV, today announced that Thomson Broadcast has signed a definitive agreement to acquire GatesAir from an affiliate of The Gores Group, a global investment firm. The transaction is subject to certain regulatory filings and is expected to close in the second half of 2022. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

GatesAir is a renowned company in the Broadcast industry with a history of powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability over the past 100 years. GatesAir has recently seen strong growth, coming off a very successful participation in the North America Spectrum Repack program. The Company worked with Bowen Advisors on a robust process which involved interest from several strategic and financial parties, with Thomson Broadcast prevailing due to its highly complementary fit. The combination of GatesAir with Thomson Broadcast will create a scaled, comprehensive platform with greater capabilities in innovation, design and product efficiency and an expanded portfolio of holistic, turnkey broadcast solutions.

For more than 100 years, Thomson Broadcast has forged extensive experience in the fields of Digital Terrestrial Transmission (DTV) and AM Radio, including DRM. Thomson Broadcast is an international French company well known in the broadcast sector. Over the past two years, Thomson Broadcast has received awards for providing exceptional DTT turnkey solutions to large-scale digital migration projects in Africa.

