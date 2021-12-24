"
Cable Tech

This Olde Website: 2021

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 12/24/2021
Comment (0)

As predictable as the sun rising in the east and setting in the west and Uncle Jimbo getting snockered from gulping down one too many Gin Alexanders on Xmas Eve, Light Reading is back with another holiday-timed rendezvous with the Web of Yore.

Now, I just know you were hitting refresh on your browser in anticipation this week like a freckle-faced kid who could not wait to find out what Santa left under the tree.

For this year's finely curated rendition, I once again scoured the Internet Archive's WayBackMachine for screen captures of the ol' WWW just as soon as an idea popped into my head. I spent many, many minutes doing this so you don't have to!

This trek down memory lane twists and turns into some usual haunts, like Apple, what used to be Arris, as well as a Special Theme I assembled just because – Places Jeff Used to Work.

Click on the image below to get your journey started.

Apple – Circa July 2001
It's 2001: A Laptop Odyssey. Starting at $1,299, Apple's iBook weighs 4.9 pounds, is 1.3-inches thick and sports five hours of battery life. And, look! There's even a FireWire port that probably was never, ever used. Today's MacBook Air, by the way, supports up to 18 hours of battery life, has Wi-Fi 6, is .063 inches high and weighs just 2.8 pounds. I come with facts, people! Click here for a larger version of this image.
It's 2001: A Laptop Odyssey. Starting at $1,299, Apple's iBook weighs 4.9 pounds, is 1.3-inches thick and sports five hours of battery life. And, look! There's even a FireWire port that probably was never, ever used. Today's MacBook Air, by the way, supports up to 18 hours of battery life, has Wi-Fi 6, is .063 inches high and weighs just 2.8 pounds. I come with facts, people!
Click here for a larger version of this image.

Happy Holidays!

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

