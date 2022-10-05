The Roku Channel tunes in Discovery+

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Warner Bros. Discovery, announced today that discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service, has launched as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel. Available in the U.S., users can now subscribe to both the ad-free ($6.99) and ad-supported ($4.99) versions of discovery+ directly through The Roku Channel.

discovery+ offers 70,000 episodes of current and classic shows from an iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel, and Lifetime, as well as the definitive offering of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

The Roku Channel offers Premium Subscriptions from over 50 services. It allows users to enjoy a unified browse and sign-up experience and enables simple subscription management with a single monthly bill. Users of The Roku Channel can now easily browse discovery+ content before signing up, and then enjoy a free seven-day trial with one click, no extra apps or other fees required. Once registered, users can watch discovery+ content from within The Roku Channel. Users can click here for complete terms and to sign up.

