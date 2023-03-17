The Notebook Dump: Amazon's $10B satellite project, Casa Systems' CEO exit

The Notebook Dump: Amazon's $10B satellite project, Casa Systems' CEO exit3/17/2023
Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro and Kelsey Ziser discuss Amazon's plan to spend $10 billion on a satellite constellation, an update on Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen event and why Casa Systems' CEO is stepping down today.
We also discuss Ciena's plan to launch 1.6 Tbit/s optical services, the possible sale of Infinera and Airspan's offloading of its fixed-wireless access (FWA) business for $60 million in The Notebook Dump for the week ending March 17.
The stories covered include:
- Amazon will put $10B in Project Kuiper 'before seeing much cash flow,' says exec
- Ciena's hop over 1.2 Tbit/s trend could get pricey
- Cable Next-Gen 2023 recap: Operators choose their own adventure
- Casa Systems founder Jerry Guo stepping down as CEO
- Infinera's exploring a sale, with chips as the main course – report
- Airspan board to explore 'strategic directions'
- Airspan sells Mimosa FWA biz to Jio for $60M
If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:
- Satellite show's big focus was direct-to-device communications (1:32)
- Amazon will launch its first satellites for Project Kuiper next year (2:02)
- Ciena is first optical provider to launch 1.6 Tbit/s service (6:34)
- Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen event welcomes a live audience again (9:37)
- Cable operators looking for "optionality in the access network," said Jeff (10:37)
- Casa Systems' founder Jerry Guo stepped down today as CEO (11:46)
- What lies beyond DOCSIS 4.0? (14:21)
- Airspan sells Mimosa, its fixed wireless business, to Jio in India for $60 million (16:20)
- Happy St. Patrick's Day! If you found a pot of gold, what would you do with the money? (21:16)
