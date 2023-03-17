The Notebook Dump: Amazon's $10B satellite project, Casa Systems' CEO exit





Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro and Kelsey Ziser discuss Amazon's plan to spend $10 billion on a satellite constellation, an update on Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen event and why Casa Systems' CEO is stepping down today.

We also discuss Ciena's plan to launch 1.6 Tbit/s optical services, the possible sale of Infinera and Airspan's offloading of its fixed-wireless access (FWA) business for $60 million in The Notebook Dump for the week ending March 17.

The stories covered include:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Satellite show's big focus was direct-to-device communications (1:32)

Amazon will launch its first satellites for Project Kuiper next year (2:02)

Ciena is first optical provider to launch 1.6 Tbit/s service (6:34)

Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen event welcomes a live audience again (9:37)

Cable operators looking for "optionality in the access network," said Jeff (10:37)

Casa Systems' founder Jerry Guo stepped down today as CEO (11:46)

What lies beyond DOCSIS 4.0? (14:21)

Airspan sells Mimosa, its fixed wireless business, to Jio in India for $60 million (16:20)

Happy St. Patrick's Day! If you found a pot of gold, what would you do with the money? (21:16)

Have a great weekend!

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading