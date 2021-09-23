The Leading Lights finalists: Part II

Light Reading's editors are in the middle of judging the 2021 Leading Lights Awards and this is the second in a three-part podcast series discussing the Leading Lights finalists.
On this podcast, Light Reading's Phil Harvey, Jeff Baumgartner and Alan Breznick discuss trends they're seeing, what's happening in the awards categories that they're judging and what they've learned from the contest entries as they dig in and prepare to announce this year's winners.
The categories covered in this podcast include:
- Best New Cable Tech Product or Service
- Best New Cloud Product or Service (Network Operator)
- Best New Video/Media Product or Service
- Most Innovative Service Provider Cloud Strategy
- Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience
- Outstanding Use Case: Private Wireless Networks
— The Staff, Light Reading