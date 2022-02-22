Sign In Register
Cable Tech

The Cable Center expands Intrapreneurship Academy

2/22/2022
Comment (0)

DENVER – The Cable Center today announced the appointment of Dr. Simone Ahuja as the new instructor of its industry-acclaimed and prestigious Intrapreneurship Academy course, Driving Innovation. Driving Innovation equips connectivity industry high performers with the intrapreneurial skills and tools to drive innovation and measurable value within their organizations.

During the 8-week virtual Driving Innovation course intrapreneurship and sustainable innovation expert and bestselling author, Dr. Ahuja, teaches the process of innovation and cultivates the skills and mindset for participants to effectively innovate and accelerate business from within. Intrapreneurship theory is reinforced with the integration of a real-world project and business plan, enabling and empowering participants to drive innovation, change, and revenue within their organizations.

Founder of Blood Orange, a global innovation and strategy firm, Dr. Ahuja is a successful business leader as well as a co-author of the international bestseller, Jugaad Innovation, which The Economist called, "the most comprehensive book yet" on the subject of frugal innovation. Her most recent book, Disrupt-It-Yourself, discusses why leaders must support the passionate and purpose-driven intrapreneurs inside their organizations to drive sustainable innovation and fend off disruption.

To date, Intrapreneurship Academy at The Cable Center has graduated over 300 industry leaders and intrapreneurs from over 40 different industry organizations around the world, including Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications, Crown Media Family Networks, Discovery Communications, Liberty Global, and Liberty Latin America.

Read the full announcement here.

The Cable Center

