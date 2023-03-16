Sign In Register
Cable Tech

The Cable Center debuts the 'Syndeo Institute'

News Wire Feed

DENVER – Today, The Cable Center revealed its new contemporary operating brand, Syndeo Institute, that will serve as a modern discovery, education, and collaboration hub for the ever-changing connectivity, media, entertainment, and technology industries. Born from the organization's Vision 2025 strategic plan and industry research, Syndeo Institute will drive a valuable array of intrapreneurship and innovation programs, collaboration events, and thought leadership to support workforce development.

The Cable Center will continue to exist as a place to honor industry achievements and champion the legacy of original industry innovators through a vast collection of historical assets, memorabilia, and oral histories. Combined, Syndeo Institute at The Cable Center enables the organization to bridge an entrepreneurial foundation to an innovation-focused future.

Connecting to Our Future

Syndeo is the Greek translation of the word connect and the new brand is an extension of what the organization does to create a spark between people and ideas. Syndeo Institute's visual identity, a mosaic intersection icon, articulates what brings those connection points to life.

Diane Christman, president and CEO of Syndeo Institute at The Cable Center, says, "During the past few years, we've been charting what's next to bridge our incredible entrepreneurial foundation to an innovation-focused future. We take that major step with the introduction of Syndeo Institute, where leaders come together to solve challenges for the future and push the boundaries of connectivity innovation. Here, we educate and motivate the next generation to become innovators from the inside."

The introduction of Syndeo Institute at The Cable Center is more than a name change, it symbolizes a distinct expansion to future-focused programs, while continuing to embrace its rich history. Syndeo Institute brings leaders together—in person, online, and within organizations—to exchange ideas, share resources, and build top performers who will keep organizations and industry on the front lines of innovation.

Intrapreneurship and Innovation Focus for Workforce Development

With this sharpened focus, Syndeo Institute will accelerate expansion of workforce development programs to address critical needs of the C-Suite and HR leaders: employee retention, intrapreneurship to accelerate innovation, and talent pipeline development. From collaborative leadership and intrapreneurship courses to events, Syndeo Institute creates an environment to develop, engage, and retain high potential employees—those committed to growth, highly-driven, influential, smart, invested, and curious learners.

Syndeo Institute recently surveyed HR professionals in the connectivity and technology sector who create the incentives, infrastructure, programs, and engagement for talent pipeline development to understand the impact of a tight job market on retention.

  • Seventy percent of respondents are concerned about losing employees due to a lack of investment in professional training or career planning.
  • Nearly half of respondents recognize that employee satisfaction is tied to the ability to make a measurable contribution to the organization.
  • In a competitive workforce market, benefits, perks, and salaries are only part of the retention equation. Successful people leaders present their employees with opportunities for continuous learning, place them on hot projects, and offer leadership development pathways.

Building on the Activation of Vison 2025

With the introduction of Syndeo Institute, the organization transitions to a fully integrated structure that creates a powerful array of programs, thought leadership, and events to support intrapreneurship and innovation:

  • Inspiring thought leadership collective, a digital space for a spirited, safe exchange at the intersection of innovation and ideas.
  • Syndeo Institute Symposium, an annual event where leaders learn from each other to advance innovation, and foster and enhance relationships to strengthen our industry.
  • Reinvention of training modalities within Syndeo Institute's Intrapreneurship Academy, celebrating five years of cultivating the skills, capabilities, and mindsets that allow employees to become strong intrapreneurial leaders. More than 300 industry changemakers from 40 global connectivity and content organizations are disrupting with confidence after graduation.
  • Evolution of the anticipated annual Intrapreneurship & Innovation Report, dedicated this year to the intersections and impact that advance innovation, launching March 23, 2023.

The reimagined Syndeo Institute website brings to life its mission to enable and inspire a new generation of industry innovators, and creates a path to participation, impact, and contribution.

Syndeo Institute
The Cable Center

