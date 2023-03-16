The Cable Center CEO on the launch of the 'Syndeo Institute'

DENVER – CABLE NEXT GEN 2023 – Light Reading caught up with Diane Christman, the president and CEO of The Cable Center, here this week to discuss the launch of the Syndeo Institute, a new "operational brand" that's being billed as a "modern hub for discovery, education and collaboration" spanning the connectivity, media, entertainment and technology industries.

Tied into The Cable Center's Vision 2025 strategic plan and ongoing industry research, Syndeo Institute will focus on intrapreneurship and innovation programs, collaboration events and thought leadership to support workforce development.

Syndeo Institute "represents years of work," Christman said. "I think the Syndeo Institute at The Cable Center is a perfect operating brand for the next evolution of The Cable Center … It's really a bridge between the entrepreneurial mission to the innovative future."

She notes that the Syndeo Institute itself will serve as a hub for elements such as the Intrapreneurship Academy, a collective for thought leadership and for related programs and events.

Notably, The Cable Center name will continue on and the organization will also continue to produce and offer its extensive library of oral histories and access to its extensive industry archive.

Here are a few topics covered:

What is Syndeo Institute? (0:35)

How Syndeo Institute fits into the mission of The Cable Center (2:15)

How the launch of Syndeo Institute ties into The Cable Center's "Vision 2025" strategic plan (3:30)

What's in store for the 2023 Cable Hall of Fame gala in New York on April 27 (4:00)

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading