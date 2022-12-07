The Cable Center appoints chief program officer

DENVER – The Cable Center today announced the appointment of Camilla Formica as Chief Program Officer. She will work alongside president & CEO Diane Christman to accelerate the next phase of the organization's Vision 2025 strategic plan. Formica joins The Cable Center from NCTI, where she served as Chief Revenue Officer and minority owner.

The Cable Center's strategic shift to a more dynamic and innovation-focused organization builds on the activation of Vision 2025, which includes expansion of Intrapreneurship Academy in 2021 and investments to create a vibrant community for resource and idea sharing through thought leadership, including the First Annual Intrapreneurship and Innovation Report and launch of the Cross/Cut webinar series in 2022. The five-year strategic plan will culminate with The Cable Center's 40th anniversary in 2025.

Formica brings 33 years of experience cultivating strategic partnerships and creating programs that provide people with the skills and confidence to increase their impact. She joined NCTI in 2010 after serving as International Fiber Communications' Corporate Vice President, Sales. She also held leadership roles at Metromedia/Worldcom and ICG. She began her career at Metromedia Communications in Southern California.

Celebrated by the industry for her leadership and mentorship, Formica was recognized by The WICT Network-Rocky Mountain with the Mentor of the Year award in May. In September, she will be inducted into the 56th Class of Cable TV Pioneers. She supports women leaders as vice president of The WICT Network-Rocky Mountain and has led and served on NTCA and PACE advisory councils. A breast cancer survivor, Formica is a Model of Courage for the Ford Warriors in Pink ambassadorship program.

The Cable Center