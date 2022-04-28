Sign In Register
Texas picks Comcast Business as connectivity option

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/28/2022
AUSTIN, Texas – The State of Texas' Department of Information Resources (DIR) has selected Comcast Business as one of its providers in delivering high-capacity, fiber and broadband services to state agencies and public sector entities throughout the state. This new agreement provides agencies an additional set of diverse network solutions statewide.

"We understand how critical it is for Texas' agencies and educational institutions to stay up-to-date on, and connected to, some of the latest network solutions, particularly as reliance on them has increased exponentially in recent years," said David Cross, Vice President of Public Sector Sales for Comcast Business. "We are proud to be able to offer a convenient and quick path to network connectivity for the State of Texas. We look forward to future partnerships, and to building the future of Texas' network."

Comcast

