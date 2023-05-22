Telia taps Teleste for DAA deployment

TURKU, Finland – Teleste's Distributed Access technology helps Telia expand coverage of its ultra-high-speed broadband services. As the leading provider of telecommunications services in the Nordic and Baltic regions, Telia is targeting providing increasingly higher broadband speeds and greater data transfer capacity to consumers, which is seamlessly supported by Teleste's technology. Rollouts of the DOCSIS 3.1 Distributed Access-based broadband are currently under way in Telia's networks, and Teleste's Remote PHY Distributed Access devices have already been widely implemented in Finland and Norway.

By adopting the Distributed Access architecture, operators can make a sustainable choice to deliver higher download and upload speeds and improved service quality to their subscribers over their existing coax infrastructure. These improvements are essential for satisfying the demands of bandwidth-hungry streaming services that are winning in popularity among consumers.

Teleste's devices for Telia include the company's DAN3 and DAN300 Remote PHY Distributed Access nodes that fully ensure interoperability with different CCAP cores. By converting a 10 gigabit IP connection into 1.2 GHz full spectrum, high-quality coax-based data transmission, these nodes enable operators to meet consumers' growing demands for faster broadband connectivity. The Distributed Access architecture can easily adapt to even higher broadband speeds in the future, making it a crucial step in the evolution path to 10 Gbps subscriber services that are on the horizon.

