Telestream snaps up Encoding.com

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – In a strategic move that further extends its reach in the cloud-media processing sector, Telestream, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital, has announced its acquisition of Encoding.com, an Emmy award winning cloud media processing platform used by Fortune 1000 Media & Entertainment companies, streaming services, broadcasters, and corporate video customers around the globe. The acquisition solidifies Telestream's market leadership in file-based video media workflows and orchestration from on-prem to cloud.

Encoding.com is a privately held company with headquarters in the U.S. and development resources located around the world. The team will be integrated into Telestream and as part of the acquisition the two principals of Encoding.com, Gregg Heil, founder and CEO, and Jeff Malkin, President, will assume senior leadership positions across Telestream's cloud initiatives.

Encoding.com customers will continue to be supported and can expect access to a broader set of capabilities and options in the future. Telestream customers will benefit from Encoding.com's enhanced VOD workflows including ultra fast processing with Ludicrous mode and industry leading content protection as the engineering teams integrate the technology stacks.

Terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. Catapult Advisors LLC acted as financial advisor to Encoding.com.

