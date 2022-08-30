Teleste scores 'significant order' from VodafoneZiggo

TURKU, Finland – Teleste has received a significant order from VodafoneZiggo consisting of various network components to secure the operator's network upgrades in 2023 and onwards. The ordered components, including broadband amplifiers and RF passives, will be part of VodafoneZiggo's ongoing nationwide network upgrade targeted to ensure premium broadband services to its subscribers.

With more than 7.3 million homes passed in its access network, VodafoneZiggo is the leading Dutch provider of broadband and internet services to consumers and businesses. The company is a joint venture between Liberty Global, the largest international TV and broadband internet company, and Vodafone Group, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies.

Teleste focuses on innovative, high performance access network solutions designed to support our customers in their next-generation technology rollouts. Our products offer operators a smooth transition to Distributed Access architecture as well as to higher downstream and upstream frequencies that are needed to deliver multi-gigabit broadband services to subscribers over cable networks. For more information, please visit our website.

