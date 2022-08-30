Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Teleste scores 'significant order' from VodafoneZiggo

8/30/2022
Comment (0)

TURKU, Finland – Teleste has received a significant order from VodafoneZiggo consisting of various network components to secure the operator's network upgrades in 2023 and onwards. The ordered components, including broadband amplifiers and RF passives, will be part of VodafoneZiggo's ongoing nationwide network upgrade targeted to ensure premium broadband services to its subscribers.

With more than 7.3 million homes passed in its access network, VodafoneZiggo is the leading Dutch provider of broadband and internet services to consumers and businesses. The company is a joint venture between Liberty Global, the largest international TV and broadband internet company, and Vodafone Group, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies.

Teleste focuses on innovative, high performance access network solutions designed to support our customers in their next-generation technology rollouts. Our products offer operators a smooth transition to Distributed Access architecture as well as to higher downstream and upstream frequencies that are needed to deliver multi-gigabit broadband services to subscribers over cable networks. For more information, please visit our website.

Read the full announcement here.

Teleste

Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
