Teleste launches 1.8GHz amps

TURKU, Finland – Teleste will launch two 1.8 GHz intelligent amplifiers to the company's ICON product platform designed for the North American cable broadband market and its requirements. The new ICON3100 1.8 GHz line extender and ICON4300 1.8 GHz system amplifier will provide cable MSO's a future-proof solution for adopting higher frequencies in their networks and move towards 10G broadband services.

Maintaining backward compatibility has been one of key design principles in the new amplifiers. They support future DOCSIS 4.0 rollouts, and they can also be used in lower frequency networks. In such cases, the award-winning Power Save technology enables lower power consumption.

The amplifiers are capable of high network performance under all circumstances. Their native intelligence facilitates true plug-and-play functionality, providing operators easy alignments in the field with a press of a single button. Additionally, remote monitoring and control, as well as advanced network diagnostics are enabled with an optional transponder.

The intelligent amplifiers are available in North America through Teleste Intercept, and we will showcase them in cooperation at SCTE Cable-TEC Expo 2021.

