Telenor Sverige tunes in Commscope's Android TV box

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has partnered with Telenor Sverige AB to provide their customers in Sweden with the VIP5702W set top powered by Android TV.

This marks a continued expansion of CommScope's leadership in video devices and a further commitment to our strong presence in the important Nordic region.

The VIP5702W set top delivers ultra-high definition 4K video and comes with dual-band selectable Wi-Fi for flexible deployment in Telenor's managed networks. The set top also provides users with a state-of-the-art interface and Android TV features for an enhanced viewing experience.

The set top's live and on-demand viewing experience on the set top is powered by 24i's software platform which supports attractive features such as unified search and single sign-on, while allowing the Telenor team the freedom to build and design its own user interfaces.

Read the full announcement here.

