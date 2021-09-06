Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Technicolor touts RDK-B milestone

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/9/2021
Comment (0)

ATLANTA — Technicolor Connected Home announces that it has deployed over 20 million RDK broadband gateways for network service providers (NSPs) around the world. Starting back in 2016, Technicolor made an early and leading commitment to provide RDK-B software to broadband network service providers and has seen rising demand every year since.

RDK is an open source software platform that standardizes core functions used in video, broadband, and IoT connected devices. For broadband, RDK software provides common support for routing, Wi-Fi, device management, diagnostics, DNS, and IoT interfaces, such as Bluetooth, Thread and Zigbee.

The rapid uptake of RDK-B by telcos, satellite service providers and cable operators marks the industry's successful shift from proprietary single function customer premises equipment (CPE) to open platforms that enable a wide-array of new services to be introduced into the market. It has revolutionized the economics of broadband service delivery as well as the relationship that NSPs are forming with subscribers.

Table 1: Technicolor Connected Home customers using RDK-B integrated devices include:

Country Company
Argentina Telecom Argentina
Austria KabelPlus
Belgium VOO
Brazil Claro
Canada Rogers
Canada Shaw
Canada Videotron
Denmark Stofa
Mexico Megacable
Poland Toya
Poland Vectra
USA Atlantic Broadband
USA Comcast
USA Cox
USA Mediacom
USA WOW

Technicolor

