Technicolor touts RDK-B milestone

ATLANTA — Technicolor Connected Home announces that it has deployed over 20 million RDK broadband gateways for network service providers (NSPs) around the world. Starting back in 2016, Technicolor made an early and leading commitment to provide RDK-B software to broadband network service providers and has seen rising demand every year since.

RDK is an open source software platform that standardizes core functions used in video, broadband, and IoT connected devices. For broadband, RDK software provides common support for routing, Wi-Fi, device management, diagnostics, DNS, and IoT interfaces, such as Bluetooth, Thread and Zigbee.

The rapid uptake of RDK-B by telcos, satellite service providers and cable operators marks the industry's successful shift from proprietary single function customer premises equipment (CPE) to open platforms that enable a wide-array of new services to be introduced into the market. It has revolutionized the economics of broadband service delivery as well as the relationship that NSPs are forming with subscribers.

Table 1: Technicolor Connected Home customers using RDK-B integrated devices include:



Country Company Argentina Telecom Argentina Austria KabelPlus Belgium VOO Brazil Claro Canada Rogers Canada Shaw Canada Videotron Denmark Stofa Mexico Megacable Poland Toya Poland Vectra USA Atlantic Broadband USA Comcast USA Cox USA Mediacom USA WOW

