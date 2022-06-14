Technicolor to become Vantiva amid spinoff

PARIS – Technicolor SA (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) announces today the launch of its new brand: VANTIVA. VANTIVA comes in the wake of the proposed spinoff of Technicolor Creative Studios (TCS) announced on February 24, 2022. The new brand will be comprised of the Connected Home and DVD Services operations. By the end of the third quarter, subject to shareholder approval, VANTIVA will also become the new corporate name of Technicolor SA.

"As a result of the TCS spin-off, VANTIVA, our new standalone company, will be able to grow on its own terms and follow its own strategy," said Luis Martinez-Amago, who is expected to be appointed chief executive officer of VANTIVA.

This new situation will allow the executive team of VANTIVA to build on a proven track record of success serving the connected home and home entertainment services markets.

For Connected Home operations, VANTIVA will continue to leverage the company's leadership position in the high-growth Android TV and Ultra-Broadband technology markets. It will also allocate resources to move into markets that are adjacent to the connected home business.

Meanwhile, the company's DVD services operations will be known as VANTIVA Supply Chain Services. The division will build on its decades-long mastery of high-precision, submicron-engineering in DVD manufacturing, its recognized leadership in custom packaging and its leadership position in national and international distribution.

The change of the corporate name of Technicolor SA to VANTIVA SA is subject to the approval of Technicolor SA shareholders, during the shareholders' meeting to approve the spin-off that will be convened in the third quarter of 2022.

