Technetix CEO elected to SCTE board

ALBOURNE, UK – Technetix Group Ltd, the leading global broadband technology provider, is pleased to announce that Paul Broadhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been elected as a vendor board member of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs and the applied science leader for the cable telecommunication industry for over five decades.

With his election on May 1, 2023, Broadhurst will work with fellow board members to implement the SCTE's vision and ultimately drive the cable telecommunications industry into the future. Paul will help to build upon the vital work that previous members have set in place and help the Society continue on its strong trajectory. He will use his 35 years' experience in the global broadband industry to advance technology solutions for both HFC and FTTx networks, support the development and education of the cable community and also partner with industry stakeholders to provide innovative solutions that make operators more competitive and successful.

Read the full press release here.

Technetix