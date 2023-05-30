Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Technetix appoints CTO, South America

News Wire Feed

ALBOURNE, U.K. – Technetix Group Ltd, the leading global broadband technology provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Hernan Benavides as Chief Technology Officer, South America.

Hernan is an accomplished professional with over 28 years experience in the cable TV industry. Originally from Santiago, Chile, he holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from Universidad Técnica Federico Santa Maria, as well as a post-graduate diploma in networking technologies from UCLA. Hernan has been a member of the SCTE since 1995.

Throughout his career, Hernan has supported Latin American operators with their transition from being solely TV service providers to full-fledged telco players. He has also been involved in significant milestones such as the first launch of Fixed Telephony over Cable services in the Americas, the first deployment of DOCSIS services in Latin America along with the innovation and evolution of the TV industry from analog to digital HD, and more recently, IPTV services in multiple Latin American and Caribbean markets. As a Senior Engineering Director for Liberty Latin America and VTR, he has been instrumental in shaping end-to-end technology strategies for both access networks and services. Hernan has earned a reputation for his outstanding work ethic and meticulous attention to detail.

Read the full press release here.

Technetix

5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
