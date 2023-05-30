Technetix appoints CTO, South America

ALBOURNE, U.K. – Technetix Group Ltd, the leading global broadband technology provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Hernan Benavides as Chief Technology Officer, South America.

Hernan is an accomplished professional with over 28 years experience in the cable TV industry. Originally from Santiago, Chile, he holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from Universidad Técnica Federico Santa Maria, as well as a post-graduate diploma in networking technologies from UCLA. Hernan has been a member of the SCTE since 1995.

Throughout his career, Hernan has supported Latin American operators with their transition from being solely TV service providers to full-fledged telco players. He has also been involved in significant milestones such as the first launch of Fixed Telephony over Cable services in the Americas, the first deployment of DOCSIS services in Latin America along with the innovation and evolution of the TV industry from analog to digital HD, and more recently, IPTV services in multiple Latin American and Caribbean markets. As a Senior Engineering Director for Liberty Latin America and VTR, he has been instrumental in shaping end-to-end technology strategies for both access networks and services. Hernan has earned a reputation for his outstanding work ethic and meticulous attention to detail.

Read the full press release here.

