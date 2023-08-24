TCL launches 'TCLtv+' streaming service

IRVINE, Calif. – Today, TCL, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, announced the launch of TCLtv+, a new online streaming service that allows its customers in North America access to a wide variety of complimentary entertainment programming. Dedicated to providing viewers with a free and evolving collection of premium content, the initial launch of TCLtv+ includes more than 200 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels and 1500+ on-demand movies and TV series from major and independent studios such as Scripps Media, Fremantle, NBC Universal, FilmRise, Banijay, and more.

Collaborating with world-leading content providers and technology platforms to relaunch its TCL TV Channel, TCLtv+ is an enhanced version of the channel that will enrich the viewing experience with groundbreaking "IDEO" technology, an interface designed to customize interactions for a completely new and individualized way of consuming entertainment. TCL's proprietary IDEO technology not only adds depth to its content library, but also offers convenience for viewers through several unique features. Setting itself apart from the rest of the streaming community, TCLtv+ can even connect viewers directly with their favorite characters in new interactive on-screen experiences.

For example, an animated chef can walk viewers through a recipe that uses specific ingredients in their kitchen while watching a cooking show. Additionally, IDEO helps inform entertainment choices with instant summaries and detailed recaps, including exclusive insights into the actors. And simply by speaking into the remote, TCLtv+ users can easily get a gourmet meal delivered with a new ordering platform while utilizing the "Suggested Viewing" option to quickly find perfect programming recommendations.

Customers can enjoy premium content on their award-winning TCL TVs at any time with no cost on TCLtv+. Delivering complimentary entertainment, TCL is working with streaming solution partners such as Amagi, XUMO, Wurl, OTTera, and Future Today for content launch and distribution, while other key players will be added over time. TCL is also working with strategic providers to develop its IDEO content, such as Brainstorm Media, Questar Entertainment, Big Media, Nicely Entertainment, Viva Pictures and Tesera Entertainment. TCLtv+ "Live" will feature more than 200 premier channels from major distributors and studios, providing personalized recommendations for local news along with diversified choices for Hispanics, African Americans, Asia Pacific Americans, LGBTQ+, and more. TCL's new service will also offer "YourTV+" with more than 100 titles at all times, and new titles being added every week from major content providers.

TCLtv+ is now available in U.S. and Canada on TCL televisions with Google TV, and will be available soon on TCL sets featuring the Roku TV and Fire TV platforms. Customers will automatically see the channel and can begin using the service for free. There are no subscriptions, fees or logins required to access TCLtv+.

