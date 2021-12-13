"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

SVB Financial Group acquires MoffettNathanson

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/13/2021
Comment (0)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – SVB Financial Group ("SVB") (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, today announced its continued expansion into technology investment banking with the acquisition of MoffettNathanson LLC, a New York-based independent sell-side research firm known for its coverage of high-growth, disruptive companies in the Media, Communications and Technology sectors. The acquisition enables SVB's investment banking business, SVB Leerink, to expand its research coverage to include companies in both the healthcare and technology industries.

SVB serves the world's most innovative companies and their investors via commercial banking with Silicon Valley Bank, investment banking with SVB Leerink, private banking and wealth management with SVB Private Bank, and funds management and investment with SVB Capital.

Since its founding in 2013, MoffettNathanson has been considered the standard-bearer for technology equity research. As the firm has grown, it has added coverage of the Media, Communications, Internet, Fintech, Software and Services sectors. MoffettNathanson's Senior Research Analysts Craig Moffett, Michael Nathanson and Lisa Ellis have each repeatedly been ranked the #1 analyst in their respective sectors by the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team, as well as by other leading surveys of institutional investors.

SVB's Technology Investment Banking team has demonstrated strong momentum and growth, with additional hires in the Internet, Consumer / Marketing Software, Fintech, and Enterprise Software sectors since the formal launch of Technology Leveraged Finance, Equity Capital Markets, M&A, and Private Placements capabilities in September 2021. Earlier this month the team announced several transactions including Clearlake Capital's pending acquisition of Quest, Noregon Systems, Inc.'s sale to The Hearst Corporation, the pending merger of Mavenlink and Kimble Applications, Evergreen Coast Capital Corp's pending acquisition of a majority stake in DreamBox Learning, Cinven's pending investment in Nitel, Blackstone's pending significant investment in Renaissance, PassFort's sale to Moody's, and TPG Capital's recapitalization of Entertainment Partners. 

Read the full announcement here.

SVB Financial Group
MoffettNathanson

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable Goes to the Edge
The Plume Advantage: Putting the Adapt in Adaptive WiFi
Total Cost of Ownership Study: Plume Consumer Experience Management Platform
Building a Successful Smart Home Strategy: A guide for Communications Service Providers
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Scaling Open RAN Deployment & Operations
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
December 17, 2021 5Grows Together: Wireless Innovation for a 5Gigaverse Society
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN 'Ambition 2025': Modern, Connected Services for Everyone By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
KPN: 5G Is All About Premium Services By C114
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Master the Unexpected With Nokia IP Innovation By Jeff Jakab, Director of Hardware for IP Networks, Nokia
Mobile embraces SDN with the RAN Intelligent Controller By James Crawshaw, for VMware
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE