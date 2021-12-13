SVB Financial Group acquires MoffettNathanson

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – SVB Financial Group ("SVB") (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, today announced its continued expansion into technology investment banking with the acquisition of MoffettNathanson LLC, a New York-based independent sell-side research firm known for its coverage of high-growth, disruptive companies in the Media, Communications and Technology sectors. The acquisition enables SVB's investment banking business, SVB Leerink, to expand its research coverage to include companies in both the healthcare and technology industries.

SVB serves the world's most innovative companies and their investors via commercial banking with Silicon Valley Bank, investment banking with SVB Leerink, private banking and wealth management with SVB Private Bank, and funds management and investment with SVB Capital.

Since its founding in 2013, MoffettNathanson has been considered the standard-bearer for technology equity research. As the firm has grown, it has added coverage of the Media, Communications, Internet, Fintech, Software and Services sectors. MoffettNathanson's Senior Research Analysts Craig Moffett, Michael Nathanson and Lisa Ellis have each repeatedly been ranked the #1 analyst in their respective sectors by the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team, as well as by other leading surveys of institutional investors.

SVB's Technology Investment Banking team has demonstrated strong momentum and growth, with additional hires in the Internet, Consumer / Marketing Software, Fintech, and Enterprise Software sectors since the formal launch of Technology Leveraged Finance, Equity Capital Markets, M&A, and Private Placements capabilities in September 2021. Earlier this month the team announced several transactions including Clearlake Capital's pending acquisition of Quest, Noregon Systems, Inc.'s sale to The Hearst Corporation, the pending merger of Mavenlink and Kimble Applications, Evergreen Coast Capital Corp's pending acquisition of a majority stake in DreamBox Learning, Cinven's pending investment in Nitel, Blackstone's pending significant investment in Renaissance, PassFort's sale to Moody's, and TPG Capital's recapitalization of Entertainment Partners.

Read the full announcement here.

SVB Financial Group

MoffettNathanson