Surf Internet lights up multi-gig in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. – Surf Internet announced today that, for the first time in company history, it plans to deploy multi-gig fiber-optic Internet services capable of reaching speeds up to 10 gigs. Surf's next-generation fiber technology will debut in the community of La Porte, Indiana, with network upgrade operations beginning January 2023 and services available by spring.

When it came to choosing where to launch Surf's first multi-gig community, La Porte was at the top of the list. "Surf has enjoyed a 20-year history of positive partnerships with city and county officials, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, and the LaPorte County Rural Broadband Task Force," said Surf Chief Operating Officer Deborah Crawford. "We are thrilled to be making this market-wide upgrade investment so that all La Porte residents have the opportunity to take advantage of higher speeds and continue to transform their community."

Surf will be installing the industry's newest technology in order to provide multi-gig service to La Porte. Customers who subscribe to a multi-gig plan will experience a noticeable increase in symmetrical speeds for even faster upload and download of data. This is especially important when using an Internet connection across multiple devices for e-learning, video conferencing, work-from-home, entertainment and so much more. Likewise, commercial customers not already on a dedicated internet service will see up to a 10-fold increase in bandwidth.

La Porte area residents who have an active Surf Internet connection will be able to upgrade to multi-gig service packages in spring 2023. Visit https://surfinternet.com/ to check for service availability.

Read the full announcement here.

Surf Internet